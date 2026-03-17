Cal and UIC square off in NIT

UIC Flames (19-15, 14-9 MVC) at California Golden Bears (21-11, 9-10 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal and UIC meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-10 against ACC teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Cal has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Flames’ record in MVC play is 14-9. UIC averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 9-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cal’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 75.5 points per game, 2.2 more than the 73.3 Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josiah Hammons averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Crawford is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press