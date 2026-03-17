George Mason plays Liberty in NIT

Liberty Flames (25-7, 17-4 CUSA) at George Mason Patriots (23-9, 11-8 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Liberty square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Patriots’ record in A-10 play is 11-8, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Riley Allenspach leads the Patriots with 6.0 boards.

The Flames are 17-4 against CUSA teams. Liberty averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zach Cleveland with 6.8.

George Mason’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Patriots. Allenspach is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Flames. Cleveland is averaging 14.4 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 63.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press