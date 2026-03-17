Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Tulsa and SFA square off in NIT matchup

By AP News

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (28-5, 21-3 Southland) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (26-7, 14-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and SFA play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 14-6 against AAC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by David Green averaging 3.4.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Southland games is 21-3. SFA ranks third in the Southland shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 85.6 points, 19.7 more per game than the 65.9 SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylen Riley is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Green is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keon Thompson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.