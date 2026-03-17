Howard plays UMBC in First 4 matchup

UMBC Retrievers (24-8, 17-2 America East) vs. Howard Bison (23-10, 13-3 MEAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and UMBC square off in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Bison’s record in MEAC games is 13-3, and their record is 10-7 in non-conference games. Howard leads the MEAC in rebounding, averaging 32.6 boards. Bryce Harris paces the Bison with 6.9 rebounds.

The Retrievers’ record in America East games is 17-2. UMBC is seventh in the America East with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Odunowo averaging 2.0.

Howard’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bison. Cedric Taylor III is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jah’likai King is averaging 13.9 points for the Retrievers. Anthony Valentine is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Retrievers: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press