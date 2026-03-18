Ohio squares off against UMBC in NIT matchup

UMBC Retrievers (16-14, 11-7 America East) at Ohio Bobcats (18-13, 12-8 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays UMBC in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 12-8 against MAC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Ohio ranks ninth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Elli Garnett paces the Bobcats with 5.7 boards.

The Retrievers’ record in America East play is 11-7. UMBC is fourth in the America East giving up 58.2 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Ohio is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 40.1% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bobcats. Garnett is averaging 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games.

Jade Tillman is shooting 37.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Retrievers. Carmen Yanez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 60.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press