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Arkansas and Hawaii square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

By AP News

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (24-8, 16-6 Big West) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8, 16-5 SEC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 4:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -15.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas takes on Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 16-5, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Arkansas averages 89.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 16-6 against Big West teams. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Arkansas makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Hawaii has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is shooting 48.6% and averaging 22.9 points for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Johnson is shooting 50.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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