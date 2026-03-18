Michigan Wolverines play the Howard Bison in first round of NCAA Tournament

Howard Bison (24-10, 13-3 MEAC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (31-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -31.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan and Howard play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Wolverines have gone 21-2 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 86.8 points and is shooting 50.5%.

The Bison are 13-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard leads the MEAC scoring 77.7 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

Michigan averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey McKenney is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cam Gillus is averaging 10.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Cedric Taylor III is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press