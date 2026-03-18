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New Mexico, Sam Houston meet in NIT

By AP News

Sam Houston Bearkats (22-11, 14-8 CUSA) at New Mexico Lobos (23-10, 14-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Sam Houston play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lobos are 14-8 against MWC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Bearkats’ record in CUSA action is 14-8. Sam Houston averages 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

New Mexico averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Jacob Walker is averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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