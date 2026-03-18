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Colorado State plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in NIT

By AP News

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (22-11, 14-6 A-10) at Colorado State Rams (21-12, 12-10 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Rams’ record in MWC games is 12-10, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Colorado State scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Hawks are 14-6 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 73.3 points per game, 2.2 more than the 71.1 Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carey Booth is averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Glover averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Derek Simpson is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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