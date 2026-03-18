Michigan State Spartans play North Dakota State Bison in first round of NCAA Tournament

North Dakota State Bison (27-7, 17-2 Summit League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (25-7, 15-6 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan State plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against North Dakota State.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 15-6, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Bison’s record in Summit League action is 17-2. North Dakota State leads the Summit League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 2.1.

Michigan State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 assists for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.4 points for the Bison. Tay Smith is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press