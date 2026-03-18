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Ohio State plays TCU in first round of NCAA Tournament

By AP News

TCU Horned Frogs (22-11, 12-8 Big 12) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (21-12, 13-9 Big Ten)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and TCU play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Buckeyes are 13-9 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Ohio State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 play is 12-8. TCU ranks seventh in the Big 12 giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Ohio State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is shooting 56.0% and averaging 20.3 points for the Buckeyes. Devin Royal is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. David Punch is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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