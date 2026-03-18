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San Francisco and Utah Valley play in NIT

By AP News

Utah Valley Wolverines (16-14, 9-10 WAC) at San Francisco Dons (18-14, 11-10 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Utah Valley play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Dons have gone 11-10 against WCC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. San Francisco has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 9-10 in WAC play. Utah Valley averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

San Francisco’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game San Francisco gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noelia Mourino is averaging seven points and 6.7 rebounds for the Dons. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amanda Barcello is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Wolverines. Cambree Blackham is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 13.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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