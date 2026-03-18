Hernandez leads UC Irvine against San Diego State after 33-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (26-6, 17-4 Big West) at San Diego State Aztecs (25-5, 19-2 MWC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits San Diego State after Hunter Hernandez scored 33 points in UC Irvine’s 67-63 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

San Diego State is 5-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Irvine scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

San Diego State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 11.4 more points per game (71.4) than San Diego State allows to opponents (60.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 14.4 points. Kaelyn Hamilton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hernandez is scoring 19.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Anteaters. Jada Wynn is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press