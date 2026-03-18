Cal plays UIC in NIT

UIC Flames (19-15, 14-9 MVC) at California Golden Bears (21-11, 9-10 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays UIC in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Bears’ record in ACC play is 9-10, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Cal averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Flames are 14-9 in MVC play. UIC leads the MVC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayce Nathaniel averaging 2.1.

Cal’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.1 points for the Flames. Elijah Crawford is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press