Pepperdine, UC Davis play in NIT

UC Davis Aggies (23-10, 16-6 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (19-12, 10-9 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on UC Davis in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Waves have gone 10-9 against WCC teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Pepperdine is fourth in the WCC with 16.0 assists per game led by Taija Sta. Maria averaging 3.5.

The Aggies are 16-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 2.5.

Pepperdine’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is averaging 14.6 points for the Waves. Lina Falk is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Avery Sussex is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 assists. Ryann Bennett is averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press