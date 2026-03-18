Loyola Marymount visits Stanford after Lawson’s 25-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (21-9, 15-4 WCC) at Stanford Cardinal (19-13, 8-11 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Stanford after Jess Lawson scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-67 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

Stanford ranks eighth in the ACC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nunu Agara averaging 2.8.

Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lawson averaging 3.1.

Stanford scores 70.2 points, 7.3 more per game than the 62.9 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agara is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Cardinal. Courtney Ogden is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lawson is averaging 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press