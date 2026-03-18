Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
82.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

It’s a High Point family affair for the Claymans in the NCAA Tournament

By AP News
NCAA High Point Basketball

NCAA High Point Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

High Point coach Flynn Clayman is navigating the NCAA Tournament with his wife Katie Clayman, an assistant with the Panthers women, who are also tournament bound.

They’re also juggling parenting duties for 19-month old son, Quinn.

The No. 12 seed High Point men (30-4) play fifth-seeded Wisconsin (24-10) in a West Region opening round game on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

The Panther women (27-5) are a No. 15 seed heading into their first-round game Saturday against No. 2 Vanderbilt (27-4) in Nashville.

Of 136 teams, there are 30 schools with both their men’s and women’s teams in the two tournament fields.

Katie Clayman brought Quinn to Portland from North Carolina to cheer on dad in the men’s game, then the two of them will hop on a flight to join the women’s team.

“He’s here for this one. If we’re fortunate enough to win, I don’t think he’d be at the Saturday game,” Flynn Clayman said. “He’s here. I’m so happy he’s here.”

Flynn Clayman is in his first season as coach of the Panthers after two seasons as an associate head coach under Alan Huss. High Point, riding a 14-game winning streak, is making its second straight tournament appearance.

Katie Clayman has been a High Point assistant coach since 2023.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.