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Kansas Jayhawks play the Cal Baptist Lancers in first round of NCAA Tournament

By AP News

Cal Baptist Lancers (25-8, 15-5 WAC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (23-10, 13-7 Big 12)

San Diego; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -14.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kansas takes on Cal Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 games is 13-7, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Kansas is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 15-5 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is second in the WAC giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Kansas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Jackson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.3 points. Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 26.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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