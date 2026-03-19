Arizona Wildcats and Long Island Sharks play in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Long Island Sharks (24-10, 18-3 NEC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (32-2, 19-2 Big 12)

San Diego; Friday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -30.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona takes on LIU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 19-2 against Big 12 opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Arizona has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 18-3 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks third in the NEC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Jamal Fuller averaging 5.5.

Arizona averages 86.1 points, 15.0 more per game than the 71.1 LIU allows. LIU averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals. Jaden Bradley is averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Fuller is averaging 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sharks. Greg Gordon is averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Sharks: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press