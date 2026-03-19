Alabama Crimson Tide play Hofstra Pride in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Hofstra Pride (24-10, 15-6 CAA) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-9, 13-6 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -11.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama and Hofstra play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Crimson Tide are 13-6 against SEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Alabama leads the SEC averaging 91.7 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Pride are 15-6 against CAA opponents. Hofstra scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Alabama scores 91.7 points, 25.6 more per game than the 66.1 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Labaron Philon is shooting 50.4% and averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games.

Preston Edmead averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Cruz Davis is averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 91.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press