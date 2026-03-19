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BYU and Texas meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

By AP News

Texas Longhorns (19-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. BYU Cougars (23-11, 11-10 Big 12)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU and Texas play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Cougars are 11-10 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. BYU is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Longhorns are 9-10 in SEC play. Texas ranks fifth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dailyn Swain averaging 6.0.

BYU averages 83.9 points, 7.4 more per game than the 76.5 Texas gives up. Texas scores 8.0 more points per game (83.3) than BYU allows to opponents (75.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keba Keita is averaging 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cougars. Aleksej Kostic is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Swain is averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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