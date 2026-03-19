TCU plays UCSD in opening round of NCAA Tournament

UCSD Tritons (24-8, 19-3 Big West) at TCU Horned Frogs (29-5, 17-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -34.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU and UCSD meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Horned Frogs are 17-4 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. TCU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Marta Suarez leads the Horned Frogs with 7.3 rebounds.

The Tritons are 19-3 in Big West play. UCSD has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Olivia Miles is averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Erin Condron is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Tritons. Makayla Rose is averaging 19.3 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press