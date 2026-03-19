Saint Mary’s Gaels and Texas A&M Aggies square off in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M Aggies (21-11, 11-8 SEC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (27-5, 16-3 WCC)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Saint Mary’s (CA) and Texas A&M square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Gaels’ record in WCC play is 16-3, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Aggies’ record in SEC play is 11-8. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.7.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Texas A&M scores 23.1 more points per game (87.7) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is shooting 48.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ruben Dominguez is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.3 points. Agee is averaging 15.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press