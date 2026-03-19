UCLA Bruins play the UCF Knights in first round of NCAA Tournament

UCF Knights (21-11, 10-10 Big 12) vs. UCLA Bruins (23-11, 15-8 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA squares off against UCF in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins are 15-8 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. UCLA is eighth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Knights’ record in Big 12 action is 10-10. UCF has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

UCLA is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% UCF allows to opponents. UCF has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 11.7 points and eight rebounds for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press