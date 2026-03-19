Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
87.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Darius Acuff Jr. scores 24 as Arkansas breezes past Hawaii 97-78 in first round of March Madness

By AP News
NCAA Hawaii Arkansas Basketball

NCAA Hawaii Arkansas Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. had 24 points and seven assists, and No. 4 seed Arkansas continued its strong play after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament, beating No. 13 seed Hawaii 97-78 on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas (27-8) moves on to face No. 12 High Point in the second round of the West Region. The Panthers knocked off No. 5 Wisconsin 83-82 in the first game in Portland.

Meleek Thomas had 21 points and eight rebounds for coach John Calipari’s Razorbacks, Trevon Brazile added 19 points and three blocks, and Malique Ewin had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Dre Bullock finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for Hawaii (24-9), the Big West Conference champion, and Isaac Johnson scored 15.

The Razorbacks took an 11-0 lead and never looked back, dominating the Rainbow Warriors inside.

Arkansas outscored Hawaii 64-40 in the paint, which was more than enough for the Razorbacks to overcome their 19% shooting from 3-point range.

After trailing 32-18, Hawaii went on a 9-4 run to cut the lead to 36-27 on a 3-pointer by Isaac Finlinson, but the Rainbow Warriors got no closer.

The Razorbacks had back-to-back alley-oop dunks to bring the crowd to its feet to close the first half. Brazile’s slam with 1:06 left in the first half made it 52-36, and Brazile blocked a shot on the next Hawaii possession, leading a dunk by Billy Richmond III.

With 6:06 left, Bullock was called for a flagrant foul against Arkansas’ DJ Wagner. Wagner split the free throws and the Razorbacks converted on the ensuing possession with another alley-oop dunk by Brazile to make it 86-63.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By ERIK GARCIA GUNDERSEN
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.