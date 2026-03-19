TCU women again hosting March Madness and looking to extend their 42-game home winning streak

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU’s 42-game home winning streak started more than two years ago with a group known as the “Underfrogs” after that team had to forfeit two games. That extended through last year’s breakout in Hailey Van Lith’s lone season with the Horned Frogs, and now into another NCAA Tournament at home with Olivia Miles, their playmaking point guard.

“It’s maybe one of the things I’m most proud of … a 42-game winning streak that each team has contributed to,” third-year TCU coach Mark Campbell said Thursday. “I absolutely love it.”

Three distinctly different rosters for Campbell, all bolstered by experienced transfers, have been part of the streak that matches Texas for the nation’s longest. Both teams are hosting NCAA regional games again. Third-seeded TCU takes on Big West tournament champion UC San Diego (24-8) on Friday, before sixth-seeded Washington (21-10) plays South Dakota State (27-6) in the other game in Fort Worth.

“Being able to play last year, make it to March and then continue that this year, I think (Campbell) has just done a great job putting together pieces of a puzzle and making sure that we all fit together, making sure that the culture is right, that our consistency as a team is put together well,” junior guard Donovyn Hunter said.

Hunter and senior guard Taylor Bigby are the only returners who played last season when the Horned Frogs made their first NCAA Sweet 16 after their first Big 12 regular-season title — which they defended this year with newcomers Miles, Marta Suarez and Clara Silva in the starting lineup. That record 34-win season last year included victories over Fairleigh Dickinson and Louisville when TCU hosted NCAA Tournament games for the first time.

There are no players left from Campbell’s first TCU team in 2023-24, a roster with Sedona Prince that started 14-0 before the standout post player broke her finger, then top shooter Madison Conner got hurt. The Frogs were down to six scholarship players when they forfeited two games the week they were having open tryouts on campus. That squad started the streak at Schollmaeir Arena by winning its last two home games.

“It shows that we’re able to win with the hand that we’re dealt,” Campbell said. “ The ‘Underfrog’ story is so unique and amazing, and I love that they played a part in the winning streak. But to do it 42 games, if you told me that three years ago that you’d have the longest home winning streak in college basketball, men or women, I probably wouldn’t believe you.”

Old Huskies

Washington has a roster with four seniors who have stayed together for four seasons, while the team’s leading scorer Sayvia Sellers (18.5 ppg) is a third-year junior.

The Huskies last season made the NCAA tourney for the first time since a Sweet 16 appearance in 2016-17. They lost a First Four game to Columbia, but now have another chance in March Madness.

“Coming back, obviously you have more confidence naturally. We’ve been here before, so just trying to continue to learn, stay in the moment.” said guard Elle Ladine, one of the four-year seniors.

“When the senior class, especially our four seniors that have been here for four years, came into the program, we had a lot of growth ahead of us,” coach Tina Langley said. “It’s just been really neat to see them continue to help us grow each year.”

Tritons 2 for 2

UC San Diego has made the NCAA Tournament in both seasons since gaining full Division I postseason eligibility, after losing a First Four game to Southern last year.

“Last year we were really excited to experience actually our first year that we were eligible in Division I,” said Tritons coach Heidi VanDerveer, the sister of Hall of Famer and former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. “This team is totally different than last year’s team. So I think the experience comes from three or four people of embracing a tremendous opportunity.”

Even with some transfers, their leading scorer and rebounder is 6-foot-4 junior forward Erin Condron (15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg), who is in her third season in the program.

“From when I first entered this program to now, there’s been just insane growth” Condron said. “It drew me in, the culture that Heidi wanted to create and has continued to build.”

Streaking Jackrabbits

South Dakota State brings a 10-game winning streak and its 15th consecutive 20-win season into the NCAA Tournament.

The 11th-seeded Jackrabbits from the Summit League have twice won as a double-digit seed, including over seventh-seeded Oklahoma State last March.

The only other programs with such a long streak of 20-win seasons are No. 1 overall seed UConn, Baylor, Louisville and South Carolina.

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AP March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer