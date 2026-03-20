Purdue Boilermakers take on Queens Royals in first round of NCAA Tournament

Queens Royals (21-13, 16-5 ASUN) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (27-8, 17-7 Big Ten)

St. Louis; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -25.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue takes on Queens in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten play is 17-7, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. Purdue is the top team in the Big Ten with 19.9 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 9.0.

The Royals’ record in ASUN action is 16-5. Queens averages 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Purdue’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Queens gives up. Queens averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 14 points, nine assists and 1.8 steals for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the last 10 games.

Nasir Mann is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Royals. Jordan Watford is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Royals: 8-2, averaging 87.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press