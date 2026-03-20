Alabama faces Hofstra in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Hofstra Pride (24-10, 15-6 CAA) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-9, 13-6 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -11.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama takes on Hofstra in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC play is 13-6, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Alabama leads the SEC with 91.7 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Pride’s record in CAA play is 15-6. Hofstra is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Hofstra averages 75.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 83.5 Alabama gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 12.8 points. Labaron Philon is averaging 20.3 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Preston Edmead is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 15.9 points and 4.4 assists. Cruz Davis is shooting 39.2% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 91.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press