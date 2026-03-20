Iowa State Cyclones play the Tennessee State Tigers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Tennessee State Tigers (23-9, 17-5 OVC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (27-7, 14-7 Big 12)

St. Louis; Friday, 2:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -24.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Tennessee State.

The Cyclones are 14-7 against Big 12 opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Iowa State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 17-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks third in the OVC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Pitre averaging 3.0.

Iowa State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is averaging 17.1 points for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press