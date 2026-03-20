Clemson Tigers play the USC Trojans in first round of NCAA Tournament

USC Trojans (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten) vs. Clemson Tigers (21-11, 12-8 ACC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and USC play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers are 12-8 against ACC opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Clemson scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Trojans’ record in Big Ten action is 9-10. USC ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Jazzy Davidson averaging 5.7.

Clemson scores 67.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 62.9 USC allows. USC has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Moore is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Davidson is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press