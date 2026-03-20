UCLA Bruins take on UCF Knights in first round of NCAA Tournament

UCF Knights (21-11, 10-10 Big 12) vs. UCLA Bruins (23-11, 15-8 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA and UCF meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Bruins have gone 15-8 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. UCLA scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Knights’ record in Big 12 play is 10-10. UCF ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 3.2.

UCLA is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% UCF allows to opponents. UCF averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Dent is averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Riley Kugel is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.4 points. Themus Fulks is averaging 14.5 points and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press