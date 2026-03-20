Olivia Miles gets triple-double as TCU beats UC San Diego in 1st round of March Madness

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had her 12th career triple-double with 12 points and career highs of 16 rebounds and 14 assists as third-seeded TCU beat UC San Diego 86-40 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game on Friday, giving the Horned Frogs their 43rd consecutive win at home.

Taylor Bigby added a career-high 27 points for the Frogs (30-5), who got double-doubles from Clara Silva (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Marta Suarez (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Miles became only the third player with multiple triple-doubles in a women’s NCAA Tournament game, with her other coming while at Notre Dame in 2022. She came out of the game right after her 3-pointer with 4:50 left for a 74-40 lead. Her 14 assists set TCU’s single-game record, and matched her career best.

Erin Condron had 12 points to lead UC San Diego (24-9), which under coach Heidi VanDerveer has made the NCAA Tournament in both seasons since gaining full Division I postseason eligibility.

TCU is hosting NCAA games at home for the second season in a row, after not making the tournament since 2010 before that.

The Frogs never trailed, jumping ahead 11-2 in the first 2:02 of the game, when Suarez made two 3-pointers and Miles had the assists on all four of the field goals in that span. Suarez had nine points, all on 3s, in the first quarter.

Miles already had a double-double at halftime with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to go along with four points when TCU led 48-25.

The last women’s NCAA Tournament triple-double was Caitlin Cark for Iowa against Louisville on March 26, 2023, when she had 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu with Oregon in 2018 and 2019, and Nicole Powell for Stanford in back-to-back games in 2002 are the other players with multiple triple-doubles in the NCAA Tournament. Miles’ first one came with Notre Dame in 2022, when she had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a first-round game against Massachusetts.

Up next

TCU will look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row when it host the winner of Friday’s other first-round game in Fort Worth: Washington or South Dakota State.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer