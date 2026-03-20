TCU’s Olivia Miles becomes 3rd player with multiple triple-doubles in women’s NCAA Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles became the third player with multiple triple-doubles in a women’s NCAA Tournament game when TCU’s playmaking guard had 12 points along with a career-high 16 rebounds and a single-game school record 14 assists in the Horned Frogs’ 86-40 win over UC San Diego in a first-round game on Friday.

It was Miles’ 12th career triple-double, and her sixth in what will be her only season with the Horned Frogs to extend the Big 12 single season and career mark.

Sabrina Ionescu with Oregon in 2018 and 2019, and Nicole Powell for Stanford in back-to-back games in 2002 are the other players with multiple triple-doubles in the NCAA Tournament. Miles’ first one came with Notre Dame in 2022, when she had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a first-round game against Massachusetts.

The last NCAA Tournament triple-double was Caitlin Cark for Iowa against Louisville on March 26, 2023, when she had 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. That was the only one since the previous one by Miles.

Ionescu with 26 and Clark with 17 are the only players with more career triple-doubles than Miles.

After making a 3-pointer with 4:50 left to push her over 10 points, Miles immediately came out of the game. The 14 assists matched her career high, done three times while with Notre Dame.

Miles already had a double-double at halftime with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to go along with four points when TCU led 48-25. She had assists on TCU’s first four baskets as they jumped ahead 11-2 just over 2 minutes into the game.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer