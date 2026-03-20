Baylor rallies to beat Nebraska 67-62 in March Madness opener after winning appeal on flagrant foul

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 15 points and Baylor rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, making 11 of 14 free throws down the stretch, to beat Nebraska 67-62 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After leading 19-11 after the first quarter, the sixth-seeded Bears (25-8) went cold and were down 50-41 with 9:33 to play in their March Madness opener. Baylor then turned up the full-court press and forced six turnovers by Nebraska in the final quarter.

The turning point came on a jump ball with the game tied at 53 with 3:48 to play. Baylor coach Nicki Collen appealed for officials to review the play for a flagrant foul on Nebraska junior forward Jessica Petrie.

Baylor won the appeal, and Scott made two free throws to give Baylor the lead for good. Petrie, who had 10 points for the Cornhuskers, fouled out on the next play.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 13 points. Jana Van Gytenbeek added 12, including two critical 3-pointers in the second half.

Britt Prince had 27 points for the 11th-seeded Cornhuskers (26-8), who fell short in trying to become only the second team to advance from the First Four to the second round since the women’s field was expanded to 68 teams in 2022.

Up next

Baylor will play third-seeded Duke on Sunday. The Bears beat the Blue Devils 58-52 in their Nov. 2 season opener.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By NATE RYAN

Associated Press