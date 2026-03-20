Kyndal Walker scores 20 points to lead Maryland past Murray State 99-67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Kyndal Walker scored a career-high 20 points and she had plenty of help from Maryland teammates as the Terrapins defeated Murray State 99-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Mir McLean scored 19 points and Addi Mack added 18 points, while Yarden Garzon had 12 points and Saylor Poffenbarger added 10 points for fifth-seeded Maryland, which hammered the Racers on the boards.

The Terrapins (24-8), who matched their highest point total in a regulation game this season with the aid of 50% shooting from the field, will meet the North Carolina-Western Illinois winner in Sunday’s second round.

Halli Poock poured in 27 points and Haven Ford and Keslyn Secrist each scored 17 points for No. 12 seed Murray State (31-4), which finished with a school-record win total even though its 15-game winning streak ended.

Maryland’s 24 offensive rebounds were more than Murray State’s overall rebounding total in what finished as a 51-21 gap on the boards.

Maryland put it away with a 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter. Murray State had given up a season-high point with more than four minutes remaining.

Keyed by Walker, Maryland reserves outscored Murray State’s bench players by 33-0.

Maryland’s lead grew to 38-19 in the second quarter on the way to a 51-35 halftime edge. The Terrapins shot 50% in the first half with a 25-10 rebounding advantage.

Secrist scored six straight points for Murray State and the Racers used an 8-2 spurt at the end of the third quarter to close within 73-59.

Up Next

Maryland will play at least two NCAA Tournament games for the 20th time in the last 22 tournaments.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press