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Kansas and St. John’s square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

By AP News

St. John’s Red Storm (29-6, 21-2 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (24-10, 13-7 Big 12)

San Diego; Sunday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kansas faces No. 10 St. John’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks have gone 13-7 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Kansas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Red Storm are 21-2 in Big East play. St. John’s has a 24-6 record against opponents over .500.

Kansas makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). St. John’s scores 12.4 more points per game (81.5) than Kansas gives up (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flory Bidunga is averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oziyah Sellers averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Zuby Ejiofor is shooting 57.0% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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