New Mexico plays George Washington in NIT matchup

George Washington Revolutionaries (19-15, 9-11 A-10) at New Mexico Lobos (24-10, 14-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and George Washington square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lobos are 14-8 against MWC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks fifth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Revolutionaries are 9-11 against A-10 teams. George Washington has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game George Washington allows. George Washington averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomislav Buljan is averaging 12.8 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Autry averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Luke Hunger is shooting 54.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press