Illinois Fighting Illini face the VCU Rams in second round

VCU Rams (28-7, 18-3 A-10) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8, 15-6 Big Ten)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois takes on VCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Fighting Illini’s record in Big Ten games is 15-6, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by David Mirkovic averaging 2.5.

The Rams are 18-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Illinois averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Wagler is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Mirkovic is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lazar Djokovic is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rams. Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 85.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press