Agara and Stanford host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (27-6, 21-2 MAAC) at Stanford Cardinal (20-13, 8-11 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Quinnipiac after Nunu Agara scored 26 points in Stanford’s 80-76 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Stanford averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Quinnipiac is ninth in the MAAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Elia O’Donnell averaging 2.3.

Stanford averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 67.1 points per game, 4.4 more than the 62.7 Stanford allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agara is averaging 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Cardinal. Courtney Ogden is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Ella Ryan is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 63.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press