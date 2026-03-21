Cal meets Saint Joseph’s (PA) in NIT

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (23-11, 14-6 A-10) at California Golden Bears (22-11, 9-10 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Bears are 9-10 against ACC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Cal is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks’ record in A-10 action is 14-6. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Cal averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Pippen is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Bears. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Derek Simpson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Hawks. Jaiden Glover is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press