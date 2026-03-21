McNeese visits San Diego State, aims for 30th win of season

McNeese Cowgirls (29-5, 22-2 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (26-5, 19-2 MWC)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to earn its 30th victory this season when the Cowgirls visit the San Diego State.

San Diego State has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

McNeese ranks fifth in the Southland with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dakota Howard averaging 2.8.

San Diego State averages 70.3 points, 17.6 more per game than the 52.7 McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban is averaging 14.6 points for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 14.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press