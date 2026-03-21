Twidale leads Cal against Kansas State after 27-point outing

California Golden Bears (20-14, 10-10 ACC) at Kansas State Wildcats (19-17, 11-11 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Kansas State after Lulu Twidale scored 27 points in Cal’s 72-68 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

Kansas State averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Cal ranks seventh in the ACC giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Kansas State makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Cal has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Nastja Claessens is averaging 12 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Twidale is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Gisella Maul is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 23.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press