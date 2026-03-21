FSU’s Isa Torres sees her NCAA record streak end after she gets 16 hits in 16 at bats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State’s Isa Torres extended her NCAA record by getting hits in 16 consecutive at bats before her streak finally ended during the Seminoles’ 9-0 victory over California on Saturday.

Torres doubled and singled during the Seminoles’ seven-run first inning. Her streak was snapped when she reached on an error in the third inning.

Torres had set the record Friday when her streak reached 14 consecutive at bats with a hit.

The previous NCAA record of 13 consecutive hits was shared by four players: Boston University’s April Setterlund (2010), Norfolk State’s Haley Ward (2013), Nevada’s Jennifer Purcell (2016) and Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney (2023).

Torres is batting .662 this season. She has reached base on 65 of her 91 plate appearances for a .714 on-base percentage.

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