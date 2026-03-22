Tulsa plays UNLV in NIT matchup

UNLV Rebels (18-16, 12-10 MWC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (27-7, 14-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on UNLV in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane are 14-6 against AAC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Rebels are 12-10 in MWC play. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 6.0 more points per game (79.3) than Tulsa allows to opponents (73.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 14.5 points. Tylen Riley is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 20.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press