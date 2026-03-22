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Arizona Wildcats play the Utah State Aggies in second round

By AP News

Utah State Aggies (29-6, 18-5 MWC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (33-2, 19-2 Big 12)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona takes on Utah State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 19-2 against Big 12 opponents and 14-0 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Big 12 averaging 86.3 points and is shooting 50.3%.

The Aggies’ record in MWC play is 18-5. Utah State has a 24-6 record against teams over .500.

Arizona averages 86.3 points, 15.8 more per game than the 70.5 Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Mason Falslev is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 81.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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