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Auburn plays Seattle U in NIT matchup

By AP News

Seattle U Redhawks (21-13, 9-11 WCC) at Auburn Tigers (18-16, 8-12 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Seattle U meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 8-12, and their record is 10-4 against non-conference opponents. Auburn scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Redhawks’ record in WCC action is 9-11. Seattle U has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Auburn scores 82.6 points, 16.0 more per game than the 66.6 Seattle U allows. Seattle U’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: KeShawn Murphy is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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