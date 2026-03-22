Kansas Jayhawks and St. John’s Red Storm meet in NCAA Tournament second round

St. John’s Red Storm (29-6, 21-2 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (24-10, 13-7 Big 12)

San Diego; Sunday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kansas faces No. 10 St. John’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 13-7, and their record is 11-3 against non-conference opponents. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Flory Bidunga leads the Jayhawks with 9.1 boards.

The Red Storm are 21-2 in Big East play. St. John’s scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Kansas makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). St. John’s averages 12.4 more points per game (81.5) than Kansas allows to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Red Storm. Joson Sanon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press