Wake Forest plays Illinois State in NIT matchup

Illinois State Redbirds (21-12, 12-9 MVC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-16, 8-12 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest squares off against Illinois State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-12 against ACC teams, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Wake Forest has an 8-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redbirds are 12-9 in MVC play. Illinois State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Wake Forest is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is averaging 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 10.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is shooting 54.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Redbirds. Landon Wolf is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press