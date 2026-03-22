Purdue Boilermakers square off against the Miami Hurricanes in second round

Miami Hurricanes (26-8, 14-6 ACC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-8, 17-7 Big Ten)

St. Louis; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue and No. 25 Miami (FL) play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Boilermakers have gone 17-7 against Big Ten opponents, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Purdue has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC teams. Miami (FL) ranks fifth in the ACC with 16.1 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 5.8.

Purdue averages 82.3 points, 11.3 more per game than the 71.0 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Malik Reneau is averaging 19 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Donaldson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press