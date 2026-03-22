Florida and Iowa square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes (22-12, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Florida Gators (27-7, 17-3 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida and Iowa square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Gators’ record in SEC play is 17-3, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference games. Florida has a 22-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawkeyes are 11-11 in Big Ten play. Iowa averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Florida makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Iowa averages 75.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.5 Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 18.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 90.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press