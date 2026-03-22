Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Florida and Iowa square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

By AP News

Iowa Hawkeyes (22-12, 11-11 Big Ten) vs. Florida Gators (27-7, 17-3 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida and Iowa square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Gators’ record in SEC play is 17-3, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference games. Florida has a 22-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawkeyes are 11-11 in Big Ten play. Iowa averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Florida makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Iowa averages 75.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.5 Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 18.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 90.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.